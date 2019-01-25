PM, South African Prez hold talks to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Talks are underway between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to strengthen ties between the two nations and step up cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, security and trade. "New beginnings to old partnerships. PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes President of #SouthAfrica @CyrilRamaphosa ahead of delegation level talks. This is their fourth meeting within a year, highlighting enhanced engagement with South Africa & the African continent," Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted. In another tweet, he said, "Fortifying strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi and South African President @CyrilRamaphosa held wide-ranging talks on cooperation in defence & security, trade & investment, skill development, S&T, education and technical cooperation and multilateral forums." Ramaphosa will be the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade on Saturday. PTI PR SMNSMN