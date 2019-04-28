PM taking credit for valour of forces, not accepting responsibility for Pulwama attack: Cong

/RJaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) The Congress Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took credit for the valour of the armed forces, but his government was not ready to accept responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged that when the entire country was in shock over the terror attack, the prime minister was busy shooting a film in Jim Corbett national park."The prime minister is taking credit for the valour of defence forces for votes... Why doesn't he accept responsibility and failure of his government, national security advisor, home ministry and intelligence even three months after the terrorist attack?" he said a press conference here.Surjewala also sought to know why was Jaish-e-Mohammed threat video released 48 hours before the terrorist attack overlooked and from where did terrorists get such a huge quantity of explosive materials, carbines and rocket launchers."Why was J&K Police input released on February 8 on terrorist attack overlooked and the request for air-transit facility for CRPF jawans turned down?" he asked.PTI AG GVS