PM thanks Assam voters for choosing BJP in recent panchayat polls

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the BJP and its allies have become the preferred choice of people in the northeast states as he thanked voters in Assam for their support to the saffron party in the recent panchayat polls. "Over the last few years, the BJP and the NDA family have become the preferred choice of the northeast. We consider it our privilege that we have the honour of fulfilling the aspirations of the northeast and taking the region to new heights of progress," he said on online networking site Twitter.. He said the party has immense faith in the state government and its focus on good governance. "I appreciate the entire team of Assam BJP for their excellent work across the state, which has resulted in the party's wonderful performance. I am sure the 'karyakartas' will continue raising issues of public welfare and work towards Assam's growth," Modi said. PTI KR INDIND