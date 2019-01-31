PM thanks people of Jind for selecting BJP candidate in Haryana assembly bypoll

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday thanked the people of Jind in Haryana for selecting a BJP MLA and said he is glad to see his party's development agenda finding support among all sections of society. He also congratulated the party's Haryana unit and the state's chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. "I thank the people of Jind for blessing @BJP4Haryana. This is a seat where the Party has never won before. Glad to see the development agenda of BJP finding support among all sections of society," Modi tweeted. The BJP's candidate Krishan Middha won the seat with a margin of 12,935 votes over his nearest rival Digvijay Singh Chautala of new party JJP, floated last month by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after a split in the INLD following a family feud. The Congress, which had fielded its senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, finished third. Middha (48) is a BAMS doctor and his father's death necessitated the bypoll. PTI NAB TDS TDS BJBJ