PM thanks people of Tripura to vote for BJP in civic bypolls

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday thanked the people of Tripura for voting for the BJP in civic by-elections, saying it will boost development of the state.The Bharatiya Janata Party Friday swept bye-elections in 67 seats of 14 municipal bodies of Tripura where elected public representatives had resigned since the onset of the BJP-IPFT rule in March this year. As per reports, the BJP won 99.37 per cent seats except for one seat in Panisagar municipal body of North Tripura district where the CPI (M) won."I thank the people of Tripura for their massive support to BJP in the civic polls. Gladdening to see the hard-work and efforts of karyakartas ( workers) of @BJP4Tripura. This will give a further boost to the development of Tripura," Modi tweeted.