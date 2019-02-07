PM to address CREDAI's conference

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a real estate conference organised by the youth wing of realtors' apex body CREDAI on February 13-14 in the national capital. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri are also scheduled to address the event. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address over 3,000 young real estate developers at CREDAI YouthCon on February 13-14 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi," CREDAI said in a statement. The two-day summit is expected to be the most comprehensive real estate spectacle that the industry has ever witnessed, it added. "CREDAI's initiatives towards the development of the Indian real estate knows no bounds and aims to create an extremely conducive environment to spearhead the growth of the Indian economy," Jaxay Shah, national president at CREDAI, said. PTI MJH SHWSHW