PM to address officers in-charge of backward districts

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conference of officers in-charge of backward districts here tomorrow, an official statement said.

The Conference on Transformation of Aspirational Districts, organised by Niti Aayog, will be attended by officials who are looking after the transformation of over 100 districts.

The event is being organised keeping in view Modi?s vision of creating a New India by 2022, the statement said.

The Centre has embarked upon a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters, it said.

Senior government officials in the ranks of additional secretary and joint secretary have been designated as officers in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and States in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts.