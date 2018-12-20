PM to announce projects worth over Rs 14,500 cr for Odisha on Dec 24

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore for Odisha during his visit to the state on December 24, BJP leader and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Thursday.The projects are related to higher education, health, road and highways and culture, he said. "These projects will bring unprecedented development to the state and I am thankful for the prime minister's gift to the state," Pradhan said. The projects include the construction of a permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Berhampur at a cost of Rs 1,583 crore, the Paradip-Hyderabad product pipeline for Rs 3,800 crore, six-laning of the Chandikhole-Bhadrak section of NH16 (Rs 1,492 cr), construction of the Bokaro-Angul section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra gas pipeline project (Rs 3,437 cr) and four-laning of the Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 (1,991 cr).The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for all these projects during his trip.Modi will also inaugurate the ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar which came up a cost of Rs 73.5 crore. He will also inaugurate the archaeological museum at Lalitgiri which is one of the earliest Buddhist settlements in Odisha situated 120 km north of Bhubaneshwar in Cuttack district. PTI ASG GVS