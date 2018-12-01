PM to attend one-year celebrations of BJP govt in HP: CM

Dharmashala, Nov 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the December 27 celebrations to mark one-year of the state government.The mark the occasion a mega event would be organised in Dharamshala in Kangra district, he said after a meeting in Shimla to review the arrangements for the programme. He said beneficiaries of various state schemes would also be invited to attend the function. Beneficiaries of central schemes would also attend the event, the chief minister said.Officials said achievements of the state government would also be highlighted during the function. PTI CORR SNE ANBANB