PM to give pep talk to newly recruited IAS officers

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a pep talk to 169 newly recruited IAS officers here on Tuesday, officials said Monday.These officers have taken over as assistant secretaries in different central government departments for three months, beginning July 1.The prime minster will interact with the 169 IAS officers of the 2017 batch on Tuesday, the officials said. The posting of these officers is part of a unique initiative started by the central government to groom bureaucrats at the Centre before they move out to their respective state cadres. All officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) are allotted cadres which could either be a state or group of states. The officers are supposed to start their career in their respective cadre states.As per rules, IAS officers are eligible to come on central deputation only after completing nine years of service at their respective cadres.These 169 IAS officers will be on central deputation for 13 weeks from July 1 to September 27 and they will report to their respective cadres state after completion of the training. PTI AKV AARAAR