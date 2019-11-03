PM to inaugurate global investors' meet in Dharamshala on Nov 7: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Nov 3 (PTI)Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day global investors' meet in Dharamshala on November 7, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.Speaking to mediapersons here, Thakur said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present as a chief guest on the concluding day on November 8.Ambassadors of sixteen countries, including UAE, and representatives of various big business houses have given their consent to take part in the meet being held to attract investment in the hill-state, he added.Other union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Singh Patel and Anurag Thakur will also attend the meet, he added.The chief minister said the Himachal Pradesh government had already signed as many as 566 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) of worth Rs 83,000 crore for investment in the state.Thakur expressed hope that the state would see the positive results of the meet.In reply to a question pertaining to criticism of organising the meet, he said the state government was trying to spend minimum amount on holding the meet. PTI DJI MKJ