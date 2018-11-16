PM to inaugurate KMP expressway on Nov 19

Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, meant to divert heavy polluting vehicles from Delhi, in Haryana's Gurgaon district on November 19, officials said Friday.The prime minister would also inaugurate the Ballabhgarh Metro at Sultanpur village in the district on the same day, a Haryana government spokesman said.A sum of Rs 6,400 crore has been spent on the expressway project and 3,846 acres of land was acquired at a cost of Rs 2,788 crore, he said He said that the length of the stretch from Kundli to Manesar is over 83 km. This stretch would have 14 major/minor bridges, 56 underpass/agricultural vehicular underpasses, seven intersections and seven toll plazas. "The width of the median at this stretch has been kept at 8 km. Similarly, the Manesar Palwal stretch is over 52 km long and it has 32 underpasses/agricultural vehicular underpass, three intersections and four toll plazas," he said.The spokesman said that the toll collection on the stretch from Manesar to Palwal started on July 15, 2018. The design speed of this expressway is 120 kmph for light vehicles and 100 kmph for heavy ones."The objective of this expressway is to provide high speed link between northern Haryana and southern districts and provide uninterrupted high-speed link for traffic, especially commercial traffic, from Haryana to neighbouring states. "It would also decongest the road traffic from Delhi and thereby reduce pollution, he said.He said that two rows of shrubs will be planted in the median. Apart from this, two rows, on each side, of tress like neem, arjun, and sheesham would be planted near extreme end of row. "Apart from this, drip irrigation system would be adopted for median plantation to conserve and save water. Fountains, historical and cultural monuments have been made at various locations to improve the aesthetic look of the expressway," he said.He said that four sites have been earmarked for wayside amenities. The spokesman said that one ambulance, one crane and one police patrol vehicle with a helpline number have been stationed in every 20 km for speedy response in case of accidents or emergencies.The prime minister would also inaugurate the Ballabhgarh Metro at village Sultanpur in district Gurugram on November 19. Ballabhgarh will become the fourth city in Haryana to get metro connectivity after Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh.The spokesman said that the 3.2 km-long Escorts Mujesar Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of the Kashmere Gate Escorts Mujesar corridor, also known as the Violet Line is now ready for passenger operations. After the opening of this extension, the entire Kashmere Gate Raja Nahar Singh Metro corridor will become 46.6 km-long.He said that currently, 25.8 km of metro lines are operational across Haryana. "After the opening of this section, 29 km of metro lines will be operational in the state," he said.The Escorts Mujesar Raja Nahar Sigh (Ballabhgarh) section will be extremely crucial from the point of view of connectivity for the city of Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, South-East Delhi and Central Delhi areas. Ballabhgarh is an upcoming urban settlement which is an industrial city. Large numbers of people travel every day for their professional requirements from Ballabhgarh to Delhi and vice-versa. This corridor will be of help to these people, he added.The spokesman said theRaja Nahar Singh Station in Ballabhgarh is situated adjacent to Ballabhgarh Interstate Bus Terminal and Ballabhgarh Railway Station. PTI SUN DPB