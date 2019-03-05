PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of Rs 5,010-cr highway projects in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Rs 5,010-crore highway projects in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, the government said Tuesday. The projects are in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Tirupur districts. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones for five National Highways projects worth Rs 5,010 crore in Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu tomorrow (Wednesday)," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. PM will dedicate to the nation the two-laning of 122-km section of NH-38 (Old NH-234) falling in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai and Viluppuram districts, and four laning of 32-km section of NH-381 in Tirupur district, it said. The statement said Modi would also lay the foundation stone for four-laning of 116.5-km Vikravandi-Sethiathope-Cholapuram-Thanjavur section of NH-36 (old NH-45C) in Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts. He will also lay the foundation stone for six-laning of 36-km long Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH-48 (old NH-4) in Kanchipuram and Vellore districts, and construction of two lanes with paved shoulders along with strengthening of existing carriageway of Gudiatham bypass and Vellore bypass on NH-75 (old NH-234) in Vellore district. "These projects will benefit by way of reduced carbon footprints, fast and safe journey, reduced travel time, and fuel saving," the statement said. PTI NAM NAM HRS