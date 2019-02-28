PM to launch, lay foundation of Rs 2,995 cr highway projects in TN

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and lay foundation stone for highway projects worth Rs 2,995 crore in Tamil Nadu on Friday, the government said.He will also launch a road safety park and transport museum there."Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones for five National Highways projects worth Rs 2,995 crore in Kanyakumari tomorrow," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement here Thursday. The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the two/four laning of Madurai-Ramnathpuram section of NH-87 (Old NH-49) falling in Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramnathpuram districts, a flyover at Marthandum and Parvathipuram junctions of NH-47 falling in Kanniyakumari district, and four laning from Panagudi to Kanniyakumari section of NH-44 (Old NH-7) and Narikulam Tank portion in Kanniyakumari district, it said.Modi will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of Madurai-Chettikulam-Natham section of NH-785 in Madurai and Dindigul districts, the statement added.These projects will benefit the local populace by way of reduced pollution, fast and safe journey, reduced travel time, and fuel saving, it said. PTI NAM BALBAL