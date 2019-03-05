PM to launch projects in TN, Karnataka on Wednesday

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to launch various development projects.At Kalaburagi, he will launch development projects in various sectors, including energy, health and education.He will also dedicate the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal at Bengaluru to the nation.Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat at Kalaburagi, a statement from his office said.At Kancheepuram, the prime minister will unveil multiple projects in roadways, railways and energy sector. These projects are aimed at further strengthening the roadway and railway infrastructure in the state. "In addition, the PM will unveil the statue of M G Ramachandran at MGR Janaki College of Arts & Science for Women, Chennai through video link."MGR served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 10 years between 1977 and 1987. PTI NAB ZMN