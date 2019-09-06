PM to lay foundation stone for food park at Rohtak

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday lay the foundation stone for a mega food park, to beset up by cooperative supply and marketing federation limited (HAFED), at Industrial Model Township in Rohtak. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has approved the mega food park with state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities. The mega food park project is an endeavour of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to give an impetus to the growth of food processing sector in the state, a HAFED spokesman said here on Friday. The primary objective of the mega food park scheme (MFPS) is to provide modern infrastructure facilities for food processing along the value chain from farm to market, he added. The spokesman said that the project is estimated to generate direct and indirect employment for 6,500 people. About 5,000 farmers are estimated to benefit from the food park. The total project cost would be Rs 179.75 crore, of which Ministry of Food Processing Industries would provide grant-in-aid of Rs 50 crore, he said. The mega food park on National Highway-10, which links Delhi with Rohtak, will be spread on 50 acres and have 80 plots varying from 450 to 4,050 sq mtr size. Units relating to multi-crop processing line (vegetables and fruits), ready to eat food, spice processing and packaging, oil extraction, canning, bakery, integrated milk processing or tetra packaging unit, animal feed formulation units could be set up by investors in this mega food park, he added. Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public rally later at Rohtak. PTI VSD RVK