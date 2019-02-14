PM to lay foundation stone of defence corridor in Jhansi Friday

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Friday lay the foundation stone of the proposed defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region in Jhansi."To make India self-reliant in defence production, government of India had taken the decision to establish two defence corridors in the country, one at Tamil Nadu and the other in Uttar Pradesh. Jhansi is one of the six nodal points of the UP defence corridor," a statement from his office said.During the UP Investors Meet held in February 2018, Modi had announced the setting up of one such corridor in the Bundelkhand region of UP, it pointed out.The prime minister will also inaugurate the electrification of the 297-km-long section of Jhansi-Khairar rail section. Electrification will lead to faster trains, reduced carbon emissions and sustainable environment.He will dedicate to the nation, the West-North Inter-Region Power Transmission Strengthening Project to ensure uninterrupted power supply to West Uttar Pradesh.Besides, Modi will also inaugurate Pahari Dam modernization project. Pahari Dam is a water storage dam situated on Dhasan river in Jhansi district. "Keeping in line with the government's vision of providing drinking water to all, PM will lay the foundation stone of piped water scheme for the rural areas of Bundelkhand region," it said. The project is significant as it will ensure water supply to the drought prone Bundelkhand region. Foundation stone of Jhansi city drinking water scheme phase-II will also be laid by the prime minister.He will further lay the foundation stone of coach refurbishing workshop in Jhansi. PTI NAB ZMN