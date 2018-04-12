PM to open fist wellness centre under Ayushman Bharat plan in Bijapur on April 14

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit one of the top performing aspirational districts Bijapur in Chhatisgarh and open the first health centre under Ayushman Bharat Scheme on April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a top Niti Aayog official said today.

Modi will be the first prime minister to visit tribal district Bijapur, one of the most backward regions of the country but has started doing well on various development parameters, said Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant in a press conference.

Bijapur along with Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) and Mewat (Rajasthan) were among the 115 aspirational districts, which have shown noteworthy achievement in the last three months on three parameters - incremental performance, best action plan and best practices, he added.

Modi in January this year had said that he will personally visit the aspirational district, which will show the most noteworthy performance on identified parameters.

The Centre has embarked upon a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters.

Senior government officials of the rank of additional secretary and joint secretary have been designated as officers in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and states in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts.

Speaking at the same event, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said that under the first pillar of Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the government will open 1.5 lakh health and wellness centre by 2022, which will be equipped to treat host of diseases, including blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and old age illness.

Paul also said under the second pillar of Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the government has prepared the broad contour of the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) and the work is on to finalise parameters for identifying beneficiaries and hospital entitlement.

