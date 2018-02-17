PM to open fourth container terminal of JNPT tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth container terminal (FCT) of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai tomorrow.

With this, JNPT will nearly double its container handling capacity, an official statement said today.

The new FCT will add a capacity of 24 lakh containers per year in Phase-I and after completion of Phase-II in 2022, the capacity of JNPT will be 100 lakh containers per year, it said.

It has been developed on Design, Built, Fund, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis for a concession period of 30 years at an estimated cost of Rs 7,915 crore, it said.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by the Prime Minister in October 2015, and Phase I has been completed in record time, it said, adding the terminal will have deepest berths enabling it to handle ??Mother Ships??.

This Terminal will be linked to the dedicated rail freight corridor and will be able to receive about 350 containers per rake. PTI DP SA