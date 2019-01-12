scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PM to release commemorative coin on Sikh Guru Gobind Singh

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru. The Prime Minister will also address a select gathering on the occasion at his residence, a statement from his office said. Modi had attended 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna on January 5, 2017. He had also released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the occasion. In his address, the Prime Minister had underlined how Guru Gobind Singh made a unique attempt to unite the country through the Khalsa sect. PTI NAB SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos