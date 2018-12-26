PM to visit Dharamshala Thursday

New Delhi/Dharamshala, Dec 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event in Dharamshala Thursday to celebrate one-year of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. He will release a document highlighting achievements of the state government, a statement from the prime minister's office said Wednesday. The prime minister will reach Dharamshala at around 11.30 am and address a public rally.He will also interact with the beneficiaries of various government schemes, it said. The BJP had wrested power from the Congress in the state assembly elections last year.Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, BJP state in charge Mangal Pandey and BJP state president Satpal Singh reached Dharamshala Wednesday and took stock of the preparations at the rally site. PTI NAB CORR DPB