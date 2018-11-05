PM to visit Kedarnath shrine on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand on Diwali, sources in the government said on Monday.They said Modi will offer prayers and review the progress of reconstruction and development projects at the shrine which was hit by devastating floods in 2013.The last time the Prime Minister had been to Kedarnath was in October 2017 just before the portals of the Himalayan shrine close for the winters.After becoming the prime minister in 2014, Modi had spent his Diwali at Siachen with jawans.In 2015, he had visited the Punjab border on Diwali. His visit coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.The next year, Modi was in Himachal Pradesh where he spent time with Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at an outpost.Modi had spent his fourth Diwali as PM with soldiers at Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir last year. PTI NAB RT