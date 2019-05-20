PM urges IFS trainees to be at forefront of tech adoption

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday urged young foreign service officers to adopt latest technology willingly. In an interaction with officer trainees of the 2018 batch of Indian Foreign Service, he also discussed India's rising stature in the 21st century and other aspects of foreign policy. "Also urged young officers to be at the forefront of adapting to new technologies," the PM tweeted. PTI NAB RCJRCJ