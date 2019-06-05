PM urges people to make yoga an integral part of their lives

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Ahead of the World Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday urged people to make yoga an integral part of their lives.Noting that the benefits of Yoga are immense, he also posted a short video on one of the yoga asanas. Last year too, he had posted several video clips on various yoga asanas."On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same," he tweeted.The governmenthas shortlistedDelhi, Shimla, Mysore, Ahmedabad and Ranchi to hold national programmes on the International Yoga Day this year.It would be the government's first mega public event after Modi took over as the prime ministerfor the second consecutive term.The first event was held in Delhi. PTI NAB DVDV