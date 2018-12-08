PM using probe agencies for 'political vendettas': Cong

(Eds: Inserting a para) New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Congress hit out at the government on Saturday over ED raids against Robert Vadra's associates, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using probe agencies for "political vendettas" and to "besmirch" the names of people living with dignity.Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal made the charge at a press conference here during which senior party colleague Ahmed Patel and Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala were also present.However, there was no immediate reaction from the government.During the press conference Sibal said, "People are being harassed, held practically under arrest in their houses, raided without any notice. Is this the kind of change Modiji advocated for in 2014 elections."The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches against three persons linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra Friday."The PM is using these agencies for political vendettas and to besmirch names of people who are living with dignity," Sibal alleged. PTI KND ASK KJ