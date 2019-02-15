PM warns Pakistan, says terrorists will pay heavy price for Pulwama attack

(Eds: Incorporating PM, FM's reax) New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Warning Pakistan that it cannot weaken India by orchestrating attacks such as the one on CRPF jawans in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those responsible will pay "a very heavy price" and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.Making it clear that India means business, the Cabinet Committee on Security, which met here on Friday morning, decided to withdraw the most favoured nation status to Pakistan. It would enable India to increase customs duty on goods coming from the neighbouring country. India granted the MFN status to Pakistan way back in in 1996, but the neighbouring country has not yet reciprocated. In a hard-hitting speech at the launch of Vande Bharat train 18, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished. "Security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling...Our neighbouring country, which has been isolated internationally, thinks such terror attacks can destabilise us, but their plans will not materialise," Modi said. On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.Briefing reporters after the CCS meeting, which is unusual, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said all efforts will be made to ensure that perpetrators of the attack are brought to book.He said those aiding and abating the perpetrators will have to "pay a heavy price".Jaitley said the Ministry of External Affairs will launch an all out effort to isolate Pakistan and all diplomatic efforts will be launched in this regard.Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar on Friday and would convene an all-party meeting most likely on Saturday to brief political parties on the incident so that the nation speaks in one voice on the issue. "My condolences to families of those martyred in Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will pay a very heavy price," Modi said. "I am thankful to all nations which condemned Pulwama attack and urge them to come together to crush terrorism. The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished," he said. Appealing to his critics to not politicise the tragedy, Modi said the attacks have left the country emotional. "I understand the sentiments of those criticising us but I urge them that it is an emotional time, so stay away from political one-upmanship," he said. PTI ASG AG NAB NAB DVDV