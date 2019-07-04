PM wishes people on the occasion of Rath Yatra

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people on the occasion of Rath Yatra. While wishing health and prosperity for all, Modi said it was a special occasion. "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath," he tweeted. The festival is associated with Lord Jagannath. PTI NAB ASG DVDV