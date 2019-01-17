scorecardresearch
PM wishes speedy recovery to spiritual leader Sri Sri Sri Sivakunara Swamigalu

New Delhi, Jan 17( PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday wished speedy recovery to spiritual leader Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamigalu, who is unwell for the past few days.In a tweet, Modi said the spiritual leader is a remarkable personality and has positively impacted crores of lives through his outstanding service. "The entire nation is praying for his speedy recovery and good health," the prime minister said. PTI NAB KJKJ

