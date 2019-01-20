PMJAY has benefited over 8.9 lakh people: NITI Aayog member

Bhopal, Jan 20 (PTI) The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), also known as Ayushman Bharat, has benefited more than 8.9 lakh people since its launch last year, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said here Sunday.Paul, who is also the Chairman of Board of Governors, Medical Council of India, was speaking at the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal.Earlier, in the first week of December, Ayushman Bharat Mission CEO Indu Bhushan had put the figure of beneficiaries at over 4.6 lakh in the first ten weeks."More than 8.9 lakh people have already availed benefits of PMJAY, the world's largest public health programme launched on September 23 last year," Paul said.He also urged the AIIMS graduates to serve in the country instead of going abroad.Faculty members and other staff at an institution bearing the AIIMS brand require dedication of going beyond "9 to 5" working hours, Paul said. "Even professors should be available late night for patient care if required," he stated. PTI LAL KRK RHL