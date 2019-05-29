PMLA case: ED opposes Robert Vadra's plea to travel abroad

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate Wednesday opposed in a Delhi court the plea of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, seeking permission to travel abroad. He has sought permission to travel to the UK and two other countries citing health reasons and had placed his medical records before the court to allow the ED to verify them. Vadra, facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions. Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London, 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. PTI UK PKS URD SA