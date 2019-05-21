PMLA case: Robert Vadra moves court seeking permission to travel abroad

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Robert Vadra, who is an accused in a money laundering case, Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad.The counsel for Vadra requested Special judge Arvind Kumar to ensure details of his itinerary are not shared with a third party as it was a matter of his security. The counsel also requested the plea be taken up on May 24 as the lead counsel was not available for arguments today. Vadra, facing investigation in a money laundering case, was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions. Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. PTI UK LLP SJK LLP DVDV