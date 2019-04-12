PMO calls urgent meeting to discuss situation in Jet Airways

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has called an urgent meeting to discuss the crisis in private airline Jet Airways, which is facing acute financial woes. According to sources, the meeting has been called after Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu asked the secretary of the department to review issues concerning Jet Airways. Crisis-hit Jet Airways is facing acute financial crunch and has grounded several of its flights and stopped international operations. The drastic measure was announced after the airline informed the exchanges that it was forced to ground 10 more planes due to non-payment of rentals to the lessors. PTI DSP SKC SMNSMN