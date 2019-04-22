PM's 'boastful' claims on nukes not in interest of national security: Sharma

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday hit out Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on nuclear arsenal, saying his "boastful claims" of being "ready for an atomic missile attack" on Pakistan are uncalled for and not in the interest of national security.Modi, at an election rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, Sunday said India is no more afraid of nuclear threats of Pakistan."Otherwise, Pakistan used to give nuclear threats. What do we have? Have we kept it for 'Diwali'? (Warna aay din nuclear button hai, ye kehte the. Hamare paas kya hai? Ye Diwali ke liye rakha hai kya)," the prime minister had said.Slamming Modi for his remarks, Sharma tweeted: "PM Narendra Modi's election speeches and irresponsible statements point to the growing desperation in the BJP. Prime Minister's boastful claims of being ready for a nuclear missile attack on Pakistan and US intervention are uncalled for and not in interest of national security." Sharma's remarks were also in reference to Modi's comments in Gujarat's Patan in which he stated that after Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was held by Pakistan, a senior American official on the second day said that "Modi has kept 12 missiles ready and might attack and the situation will deteriorate"."Pakistan announced return of the pilot or else it was going to be a 'qatl ki raat'," the prime minister had said.Sharma also said the Congress would like to remind Modi that these elections are about unemployment, farm distress and the betrayal of the voters on electoral promises.Every Indian is proud of the valour of our forces and our nuclear capabilities, but the government cannot hide behind this, he said, adding that ,"India needs answers." PTI ASK KJ