PM's I-Day speech dubbed in various regional languages

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech has been dubbed into various regional languages, including Tamil, Bengali and Malayalam. He shared the Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, Bengali, Asamese, Odia and Marathi versions of his speech on his Twitter handle. The speeches will be played by All India Radio. In his first Independence Day speech after assuming power for a second term, Modi announced the creation of Chief of Defence Staff and expressed concern over population explosion. He also urged people to stop using single-use plastic. PTI NAB SMNSMN