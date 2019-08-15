PM's I-Day speech gives little hope for betterment of people's lives: Mayawati

(Eds: Changing slug ) Lucknow Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over poverty, inflation, unemployment and lack of education in his Independence Day address indicates there is "little hope of betterment" of the lives of common people, BSP president Mayawati said on Thursday. Reacting to Modi's address on the occasion of the Independence Day, Mayawati said it would have been better if the prime minister had spoken about creating a fearless atmosphere and had assured the deprived sections of the society of protecting their interests and ensuring their welfare.Criticising Modi's "silence" over poverty, inflation, unemployment and lack of education, Mayawati also flayed him for announcing no "concrete measures" to address these issues besides those of violence, sectarian tension and casteism.There is little hope for betterment of the lives of common people of the country, she asserted. The government's announcements and claims appear to be mostly on papers, said the BSP president, adding they do not seem to be taking concrete shape."How could this improve the lives of the people?" she asked."Most of the people in the country are concerned about their livelihood," she said.On Jammu and Kashmir, the BSP president, in an release by her party, said the people there should feel that the government is actually working in their interest and for betterment of their lives, as is being claimed.The people are concerned about the economic condition of the country and there are fears of economic slowdown, she said."Under such conditions there is a need to initiate strict measures. It would be most unfortunate if the lives of the poor, labourers and other working people were not improved," she said.The BSP president also said on the issue of 'one nation, one election' the Central government should come up with a reliable and concrete plan before the people of the country.PTI SAB RAXRAXRAX