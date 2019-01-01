PM's interview a 'monologue', bereft of reality: Congress

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his interview was a "monologue" full of rhetoric and accused him of peddling lies.Terming it as a "fixed interview", the party said there was no mention of ground realities or any concern for promises made by him to the people .The opposition party alleged that Modi did not spare people of his "penchant for hollow claims and propaganda" even on the New Year day and has signalled a "nasty narrative" for the 2019 election campaign.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister should have spoken about the suffering caused to the people from note ban and GST, bank frauds, black money, national security and farmers' woes."The people are with the opposition and the 'gathbandhan of thugs' should start its countdown as only 99 days are left," he said on the prime minister's claim that 2019 elections are going to be a fight between the people and the 'mahagathbandhan'."The monologue interview of Modi ji turned out to be a much ado about nothing," he said.Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said the Congress expected that in 2019 Modi will express regret, but "he peddled lies".He alleged that the Prime Minister again resorted to "lies blatantly" on the issue of Rafale fighter jet deal. "Prime Minister Modi said there is no charge, but the only charges made are against him.... the charge Modiji, is only against you of corruption and crony capitalism and that is why you are running away from a JPC," he said, daring him for a probe by joint parliamentary committee on the issue."Summary of Modijis monologue interview -- I, Me, Mine, Myself. The country is suffering your Is and lies," he also tweeted.Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the people of the country cannot be "fooled" through a "fixed interview" and dared him to face Parliament and a press conference.He also attacked the prime minister over his claims on surgical strikes, saying "it is a national shame that the Prime Minister seeks to politicise the surgical strike and divide the country.""PM Modi did not spare our people of his penchant for false promises, hollow claims and propaganda even on the New Year day. The habitual peddler of untruths and lies has signalled a nasty narrative for the 2019 election campaign."People cannot be fooled through a fixed interview. Have the courage to face us in Parliament or address a press conference. Having betrayed the people, do not beg Lord Ram to save you. He did not ask you to lie in the first place," Sharma tweeted.He said the country is proud of its armed forces, their courage and sacrifice and they belong to and defend India and do not belong to any political party."Let me remind you that PM Modi did not acknowledge the historic contribution of Smt Indira Gandhi in the liberation of Bangladesh and the surrender of Pakistani Army. The task of guiding troops is best left to our brave commanders," he said.Surjewala said, "Bereft of ground reality, 'jumlas' (rhetoric) galore, Modiji's interview looks like a parody."The Congress leader said, "with defeat writ large on the face as also in the arrogant words of 'I, Me, Mine, Myself', the first interview of Modi has put the entire future in perspective that now there are 99 days left for Modi ji for people to say 'bye, bye' to him".He alleged that corruption rules the roost, be it in the lives of the common man or in defence deals and cited the example of the Rafale deal."Nation suffers - DeMo, Gabbar Singh Tax (GST), bank frauds, black money, Rs 15 Lack in every account, corruption in Rafale deal, price rise, national security imperiled, farm distress, and 'achche din'," he said on Twitter.In another tweet in Hindi, Surjewala said that neither is there any talk of ground realities, nor is there any concern for promises made in the PM's interview.On the Ram temple issue, the Congress spokesperson said the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and whatever decision comes, it should be adhered to by all. "There is no need for an ordinance thereafter, as prime minister is trying to deviate. Which constituency is he trying to please. He has already rejected the demand of his own party and the RSS. "We are happy that prime minister is today stating that the Supreme Court will decide the issue and is trying to confuse and sidestep the issue by saying that the ordinance will come thereafter. There is no need for an ordinance, Mr Prime Minister, that is the law of the land once they decide the issue," he said. In the interview broadcast by various television channels, Modi talked about a host of issues including surgical strikes, the Ram temple construction and personal attacks on him by the Congress.Modi accused the Congress leadership of politicising and delaying the legal process in clearance of Ram temple construction. PTI ASK/SKC RT