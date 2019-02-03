PM's J&K visit an attempt to regain lost ground: Cong

Srinagar Feb 3 (PTI) The Congress Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh divisions just ahead of Lok Sabha polls was BJP's attempt to regain the lost ground in the state.Alleging that the saffron party had "miserably failed" to fulfil promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir said the BJP had "nothing to show to the people"."The visit of Prime Minister is a tool to create an impression as to how BJP was committed and concerned about the development of people," Mir said in a statement."But the fact is BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has nothing to show to people, while having sensed defeat before the Lok Sabha elections," he added.Mir said general elections were around the corner and the prime minister launching new projects at this juncture was mere paper work to hide his government's failure on all fronts."Whatever the Prime Minister has inaugurated during the last four and half years had been sanctioned and completed by the Congress Government at the Centre," he said. "The laying foundations of projects before the elections is just a political gimmick, which will (have to) be executed by the new dispensation taking shape after the elections in the country," he added. PTI MIJ RHL