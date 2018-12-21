scorecardresearch
PM's rally: Dharamshala Educational institutions to remain closed Thursday

Shimla, Dec 21 (PTI) All educational institutions in Dharamshala block of Kangra district will remain closed next Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally there to mark the first anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh. Kangra District Magistrate Sandeep Kumar said the decision to keep the schools and colleges closed on December 27 has been taken to avoid inconveniences to the students on the day due to possible traffic snarls due to security arrangement for the prime minister's rally. PTI DJI RAXRAX

