PM's rally: HPTU reschedules Dec 27 exams

Shimla, Dec 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has postponed its MBA and MCA examinations scheduled for December 27, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Dharamshala to mark the first anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur government in the state.HPTU assistant registrar said the MBA examinations will now be held on January 9, while the MCA exam on January 4. The examination dates have been revised due to administrative reasons, he added. Meanwhile, all educational institutions in Dharamshala block of Kangra district will also remain closed next Thursday.Kangra District Magistrate Sandeep Kumar Friday the decision to keep the schools and colleges closed on December 27 has been taken to avoid inconveniences to the students on the day due to possible traffic snarls due to security arrangement for the prime minister's rally. PTI DJI RCJ