PM's remarks on Rajiv Gandhi shows desperation: Chidambaram

Chennai, May 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader PChidambaram Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi, saying it showed his "desperation" and "fear of defeat".In a series of tweets, the former Union Finance Minister wondered if any religion sanctioned speaking ill of the dead.A day after Modi took a jibe at former Prime MinisterRajiv Gandhi at his party rally at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Chidambaram said, "The PM's remarks on former PM Rajiv Gandhi show the extent of his desperation and fear ofdefeat."Quoting a Latin saying 'De mortuis nihil nisi bonum'which meant "Of the dead, speaking nothing but the good,"Chidambaram asked: Has the PM heard of this ancient wisdom?"Does any religion allow anyone to speak ill of thedead?" he asked.Accusing the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhiof attempting to tarnish his image over the Rafale issue, Modihad said,"Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrastachari number 1' (corrupt number1)".He claimed the Congress chief had admitted in an interview that his only aim is to tarnish the image of Modi."By hurling abuses, you cannot dissolve the 50-longyear of Modi's tapasya (struggle) in dust," the prime ministerhad said at Pratapgarh rally."By tarnishing my image and by making me small, thesepeople want to make an unstable and a weak government in the country," he had said.