PM's Smart City project has come a cropper due to lack of funds: Congress

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Smart City project has come a cropper due to lack of funds. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that only eight per cent of the required fund has been released for making Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency, as a smart city. Surjewala said the Modi government had proposed 100 smart cities across the country, but the work on not even one has been completed. "In the last five years, the government has released only 7 per cent funds to the cities and according to this speed, it will take 52 years to accomplish this mission," he told reporters. Modi could not even do justice to Varanasi, which he represents in the Lok Sabha, he alleged. "Promising to convert Kashi (Varanasi) into Kyoto (of Japan), PM Modi could release only 8.63 per cent funds for Kashi in last five years," the Congress leader claimed, citing information through RTI. Citing information received from the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Surjewala said the mission "has died as it became a victim of government apathy". He said the government was to release a sum of Rs 2.7 lakh crore for making 100 smart cities in the country, but could only release Rs 14,882 crore till now. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, however, termed the Congress charges as "baseless" and "factually incorrect" and claimed that the amount mentioned is only of the central government and the amount spent by the state governments on smart cities has not been included. PTI SKC SMN