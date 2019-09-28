PM's speech at UNGA 'belie' Centre's actions in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) National Conference (NC) Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly "belie" the actions undertaken by his government in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister on Friday exhorted the international community to stand united against terrorism, which he described as one of the biggest challenges not for any single country, but for the entire world."The speech of PM Modi in the UNGA eulogizing the country on being the biggest democracy is no less than travesty. The communities of world leaders are judging the Modi-led government on its actions in the state of J-K," the party said in a statement. The NC said the idea development was impossible without having due respect for human rights and "unfortunately, ever since the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was carried out, the people of the state have been denied of their basic civil liberties".The NC said the state of Jammu and Kashmir was "robbed" of its status and demoted to a status of Union territory on the alleged reason of development. Restrictions were first imposed across the Kashmir on 5 August when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into two Union territories. The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the valley as the situation improved with passage of time. PTI SSB MIJ RCJ