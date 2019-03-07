PM's speeches reflecting his inclusive development idea to be released tomorrow

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selected speeches reflecting his vision of taking everyone along on the path of development will be released by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday. The book titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is in five volumes and has been brought out by Publications Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. It will be released in Hindi as well as English, an official statement said. Each of the volumes is categorised in five segments covering Prime Minister's ideas on good governance, making India competent and efficient, hailing India's bravehearts, farmers and brilliant scientists, taking along the people on an inclusive path of growth and hope, and sharing the message of a resurgent India with international community. Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore will also be present at the event. Last week, Jaitley had released a book titled 'Mann Ki Baat-- A Social Revolution on Radio' -- which is based on Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio broadcast. PTI ASK RCJ