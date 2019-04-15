PM's trying to mislead nation about Cong stand on national security: Azad

Jammu, Apr 15 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday claimed the NDA government has a "poor record" in dealing with terrorism and national security, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to "mislead the nation" regarding Congress' stand on these issues.The Congress leader alleged that a record number of major terrorist attacks on vital Army and security forces installations have taken place during Modi's rule with terrorism and infiltration being at their peak."We seek an apology from the prime minister for trying to mislead the nation about the Congress' stand against terrorism and national security issues by stating that it wants to withdraw forces from Kashmir and compromise national security."The Congress is committed to effectively dealing with terrorism and plugging infiltration from across the border," Azad said.Canvassing for party candidate Vikramadatiya Singh in Kishtwar and Doda districts under Udhampur parliamentary constituency, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Modi has no right to talk about national security in view of the "poor record" of his government on this front.Referring to Modi's address at an election rally in Kathua, Azad said the prime minister's comments that the Congress wants to withdraw forces from Kashmir and would compromise national security are "blatant lies"."It is totally misleading the nation as the Congress is committed to an uncompromising approach in dealing with terrorism and further strengthening security along borders to plug infiltration. The Modi government has failed to contain infiltration and cross-border terrorism," he alleged.The series of terror attacks on forces in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere, and the record number of infiltration and death of jawans along the borders and in the hinterland speaks of the "failure" of the Modi government on national security, the Congress leader said."The Modi government utterly failed to plug infiltration and contain militancy in Kashmir which is evident from the prevailing security situation in the state and along the borders," he saidAzad pledged that if voted to power, the Congress would further strengthen security along the border and effectively contain militancy, besides taking various peace initiatives to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir."The BJP (in 2014) made tall claims about ensuring safety and security of women, bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in the account of every citizen, providing two crore jobs to the youth each year, checking inflation and promised 'achhe din' (good days)."However, crime against women increased, taxpayers money from banks were looted by a few rich people close to power, taken abroad or waived, whereas the poor farmers continued to suffer and commit suicide. Job opportunities were diminished by demonetisation and wrong economic policies," he alleged.Azad claimed that the Modi government has proved to be a "total failure" on every front and now the BJP is raking up issues of national security, religious and regional matters for vote bank politics.Referring to the prime minister's promise of re-settling Kashmiri migrant pandits in their own land, he alleged that Modi is repeating his old commitments to various sections of the state, including return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants."It was the UPA government, led by Manmohan Singh, which took several initiatives and executed relief and rehabilitation packages for Kashmiri migrants which are visible. The Modi government failed to carry forward those initiatives and measures," Azad said.He claimed the Congress has always drafted and executed welfare policies for the poor and common people."Its (Congress') economic approach and thrust has always been pro-poor, striking a balance in the society, whereas the Modi government adopted anti-poor and pro-affluent policies," Azad alleged. PTI TAS NSDNSD