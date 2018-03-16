PNB case brought bad name; an eye opener: Venkaiah Naidu

(Eds: Adding more quotes after para 5)

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said the Punjab National Bank (PNB) case has brought a bad name to the system and is an eye opener as he pitched for greater transparency and ethical corporate governance.

"What happened with Punjab National Bank and other banks is an eye opener to all of us. There has been some systemic failure, may be because of some individuals... at the same time, it brought a bad name to us, to the system," he said.

Naidu was speaking at the 58th National Cost Convention here organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

His remarks come at a time when a multi-agency probe is underway in the nearly Rs 12,700 crore scam at Punjab National Bank perpetrated by way of fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) and with connivance of some officials.

The Vice President also emphasised the need for greater transparency, enhanced accountability and ethical corporate governance.

"I know we are living in an LPG era (Liberalisation, Privatisation, Globalisation). If it is not used properly, it may explode," he said, adding that a small lacunae would affect the system.

Citing the examples of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and others who have cheated the system, Naidu said it is an eye-opener and called for having a fool-proof system. He also stressed on the need for accountability.

He noted that before colonial rule, the countrys GDP was "27 per cent of the world GDP".

"We need to eliminate illiteracy, poverty, gender discrimination, religious fundamentalism and other social evils," Naidu said.

Further, he said that a country can be called strong, stable and prosperous, provided different sections of the population are all made happy and get equal opportunities.

"Food security is important. You cannot survive on imported food security. You need to have home-grown food security," he noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said the role of cost accountants is pivotal in cost compliance and other areas.

Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas pitched for farmers to organise themselves into producer companies so that it would help them in having better control over their produce. PTI RAM ANS ANS