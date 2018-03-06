PNB fraud case: Nirav Modis firm moves Delhi HC against ED case

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Nirav Modis firm, Firestar Diamond, today moved the Delhi High Court against a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the over Rs 11,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Firestar Diamiond International Private Ltd, in its plea, has sought a direction to the Ministry of Finance and Directorate of Enforcement to supply them a copy of the search warrants.

Billionaire Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam recently came to light following a complaint by the PNB, that they had allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others on the basis of a CBI FIR.