PNB shares extend losses; down 1%

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Shares of Punjab National Bank fell further by 1 per cent today amid continued concerns about the fallout from a massive Rs 11,400 crore fraud that hit the company.

Extending its yesterday decline, the stock slipped 1.09 per cent to end at Rs 113.40 on BSE. During the day, the scrip lost 2 per cent to Rs 112.35.

At NSE, shares of the company fell by 1 per cent to close at Rs 113.45.

In terms of equity volume, 31 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 4 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The stock had lost over 2 per cent in the previous trading session also.

Since February 12 till February 19, the stock has fallen almost 28 per cent.

PNB had disclosed about the scam on February 14 through a regulatory filing.