PNC Infratech Q4 net profit jumps over 25 pc to Rs 140 cr

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Infrastructure company PNC Infratech has reported a 25 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 139.93 crore for the quarter ended March, helped by higher income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 111.52 crore during the same quarter a year ago, PNC Infratech said in a statement. During January-March 2019, total income rose to Rs 1,087.96 crore from Rs 765.52 crore in the year-ago-quarter. Expenses increased to Rs 972.14 crore from Rs 628.19 crore in January-March 2018. "Several infrastructure orders bagged by the company during the FY19 helped the firm result in good balance sheet. The company recorded its highest ever revenue and profit after tax during Q4," PNC Infratech Managing Director Chakresh Jain said. Agra-based PNC Infratech has presence in about 15 states of India and provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions that include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. PTI ABI BKS ABMABM