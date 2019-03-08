POCSO cases: Two get death, one gets life term till death and another awarded lifer

(Eds: With updates) Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) A special court in Thane hearing cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Friday sentenced two persons to death, another to life imprisonment till death and one more person to life term in four different cases. In the first case, a five-year-old child was raped and left severely injured by Suman Kumar Jha (39) on March 16 last year, said Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Ujjwala Moholkar. The child was saved by a passersby, Moholkar said, adding that 19 witnesses, including a jeweller to whom Jha had given the victim's earrings, were examined in the case and CCTV footage was analysed. Special POCSO Judge S A Sinha sentenced Jha to life imprisonment till death under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act. In the second case, Ram Kiran Munnilal Gaud (34) a residential complex watchman, kidnapped a three-and-half year-old girl on September 30, 2013 and took her to a vacant room in a transit camp and raped her. He then bludgeoned her to death and dumped the body in a nearby pond, the APP said. Eighteen witnesses were examined in the case, she said, adding Judge Sinha sentenced Gaud to death. In the third case, powerloom worker Mohammad Abez Ajmer Shaikh (21) was sentenced to death by the court for raping and killing a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Bhiwandi in the district on April 1 last year, the APP said. A total of 22 witnesses deposed in the case, she said. In the fourth case, Judge Sinha convicted Mohammed Hanif Pathan (25) for sexually assaulting and murdering an eight-year-old boy from Mumbra township. He was awarded life imprisonment in the case. The incident had happened on December 18, 2017. PTI COR BNM NP NP RCJRCJ