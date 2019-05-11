Poisonous snake found at Omar Abdullah's residence

Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) A poisonous snake was found at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's residence here, officials said Saturday. The Viper, locally known as 'Gunas' -- an extremely venomous species of snakes --was found at Abdullah's residence on Thursday, they said. The officials said the highly dangerous snake was later rescued by Aaliya Mir from the local team of Wildlife SOS a non-profit wildlife conservation organisation. The snake was released in Dachigam national park, they said. PTI SSB AQS